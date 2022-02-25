BELTON — Services for Frank John Dodge, 66, of Harker Heights will be 9 a.m. Tuesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Dodge died Monday, Feb. 21, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1955, in Fort Campbell, Ky., to John and Mary Dodge. He joined the U.S. Army in 1974. He was a musician.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Shawn Michael Dodge and Joshua Paul Dodge.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Dodge of Harker Heights; a son, Steven Dodge of Fort White, Fla.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton.