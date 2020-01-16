Linda Whitley, 65, of Belton died Thursday Jan 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Linda Whitley, 65, of Belton died Thursday, Jan. 16 at a Temple hospital. Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save