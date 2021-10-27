Services for Guadalupe Hughes, 65, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Hughes died Thursday, Oct. 21, at her residence.
She was born July 30, 1956, in Temple. She worked for more than 30 years as an EKG technician and served as a supervisor of her department for several years.
She was preceded in death by two children, Maria Luisa Olivares and Michael R. Whigham Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Robert K. Hughes of Temple; a daughter, Felicia Leija of Belton; a stepson, Quinton Hughes of Ohio; three brothers, Jose Balderas, Raymond Aguirre and David Olivares; two sisters, Sofia Carillo and Irene Yepez; and five grandchildren
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.