ROSEBUD — Services for Johnnie Edward McIntosh, 94, of Robinson will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mr. McIntosh died Thursday, April 15, in Waco.
He was born April 17, 1926, in Baileyville to John David and Victoria Ella Kelsey McIntosh. He served in the armed forces during World War II. He married Doris Marie Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Johnnie McIntosh Jr. and Joe H. McIntosh; and a daughter, Pamela Sue McIntosh Mueller.
Survivors include four sons, Larry McIntosh and David McIntosh, both of Marlin, Steve McIntosh of Robinson and Danny McIntosh of Bremond; two daughters, Judy Gail McIntosh Nutt of Lott and Barbara Ann McIntosh of Lorena; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.