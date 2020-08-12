ROCKDALE — Services for Nicolas “Nico” Gonzalez, 91, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Elias Morales officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Gonzalez died Sunday, Aug. 9, at a Cameron nursing home.
He was born Sept. 10, 1928, in La Feria to Federico and Nieves Pena Gonzalez. He married Aurora “Gwen” Rodriguez on May 7, 1947. He owned and operated Nico’s Mexican Restaurant in Rockdale. He was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife on May 2, 2015; and two sons, Louis Gonzalez and Richard Gonzalez.
Survivors include two daughters, Delia Rodriguez of Delano, Calif., and Ruby Ormsby of Rockdale; six sisters, Hope, Rebecca, Irma, Sylvia, Virginia and Yolanda; two brothers, Santos and Benigno; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.