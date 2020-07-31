Thomas Arthur Kirkham, 79 of Belton, Texas passed away on July 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his beloved residence in Belton, Texas following a battle with Parkinsons for six years. Tommy was born in Rio Hondo, Texas August 28, 1940, the firstborn child of James and Dorothy Kirkham. Tommy attended schools in San Antonio and Copperas Cove, Texas. He married Gloria Kindsfather in 1958. He was blessed with a son Thomas Kirkham, Jr. and a daughter Susan Haupt.
In June of ‘75 TK first laid eyes on Mary Alice at the KMart Grill in Temple, TX. Being the quiet and shy Tommy we all knew he wouldn’t approach her, which led to Mary introducing herself at Twin Cities Baptist Church along with her 3 rugrats Charlotte, Eddie, and Tanya. One month later on July, 2nd 1975 they were married. Love at first sight that lasted a lifetime was the outcome of this introduction. Tommy and Mary went on to build a beautiful life, they called many places home in the Central TX area. Moving to their last residence in June 1980, where they raised their family that was rooted with Christian values. Twin Cities, Calvary, Lakeview, Taylors Valley, Moffat Baptist and Crossroads were the churches they attended over this 45 year marriage.
Tommy bought the Triangle Station in Moffat, TX from his father-in-law DW “Woody” which he owned and operated for 12 years. Tommy’s love of cars led him to join the Street Machines Car Club where he also built a 1960 Panel Wagon and a 1975 Ford F-100. Through this he acquired many long lasting friendships. After selling the station he went on to work for the City of Belton for 5 years. Hard work promoted him to a supervisor position at the City of Temple where he retired in 2004. After retirement, chauffeur and daycaring was one of his many occupations to his grandchildren. Attending the grandkids events was the highlight of his life. Whether it was baseball, football, or cheerleading events or even lunches at their schools he was always there!
Tommy was preceded in death by his daughter, Chrystal Lynn Kirkham, father, James Kirkham and brothers, Hollis, Garland and Wayne Kirkham and his in-laws, DW and Verna Wood, brother’s-in-law Jerry Wood, Olen Booth, James Linker, Bobby Luther, and Roy Priest. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Kirkham of Belton, his brothers, Jimmy Kirkham of Houston, Clifford Kirkham of Belton, and his sisters, Kathy Brown and husband Tony of Belton, Karen Kirkham of Belton, his wife, Mary Kirkham of 45 years, his sons Thomas Kirkham Jr and wife Mandy of Tennessee, Eddie Sexton and wife Lori of Caddo Mills, and daughters, Charlotte Luther and husband Donny of Salado, Susan Haupt of Oregon, Tanya Sexton and Rudy Peters of Temple. He is also survived by his grandchildren, James Kirkham, Ashley Kirkham, Michael Kirkham, Reese Mitchell, Corbin Haupt, Amber Stephens, Alesha Sexton, Corie Sexton, Malik Jackson, Brianna Bosque, Davion Peters and Jayden Peters and 4 great grandchildren, Shyann Willis, Jeremiah Stephens, Kyndall Sexton, and Bentley Sexton. He is also survived by his brother’s-in-law and wives, Frankie and Barbara Wood, William and Dana Wood, Kenny and Ann Wood and sister’s-in-law, Patsy Linker, Lana Wood, Shirley Green and husband Tommy, and Cathy Luther and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers include, David Onyango, Jeff Wood, Weston Wood, Corie Sexton, Malik Jackson and Davion Peters and Honorary pallbearer, Jayden Peters.
A special thank you to Kindred Hospice team, consisting of, Jessica Olalde, Millie Stockard, Phyllis Atkins, Rosie Reyes, Robin Burnett, Cindy Thompson, Amber Mertz, Bruce Mercer, Kay Burchell and Grandson Malik Jackson for continuous love and care.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital or The Parkinson’s foundation.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31 from 6-8 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton and the funeral services will be at 10 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the funeral home with Bruce Mercer officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Paid Obituary