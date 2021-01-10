Barbara Fay Simmons
Barbara Fay Simmons, age 88, went to be with the Lord January 7, 2021 in Belton, Texas. She was born in Garland, Kansas in 1932 into the family of Earl and Wilma (Hawkins) Foster. At 13 she dedicated her life to the Lord to be either a missionary or pastor’s wife. In praying that prayer to become a pastor’s wife, she stated that she wouldn’t, until later on, discover what all that would mean over the next 50 years in that role.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:00pm at North Belton Cemetery in Belton, Texas with Bruce Mercer, Billy Koinm, Charlie Payne, and Jay Weaks co-officiating.
In 1951, her husband, Wilbur Simmons, was attending Bible Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas and rode a train back to Fort Scott, Kansas to take Barbara as his bride. She always called Wilbur “her personal pastor”. She had the utmost trust and confidence in her Lord and her husband as she served by her husband’s side as pastor’s wife for 50 years in Baptist Churches throughout Texas. Barbara worked outside the home for 14 years at county government offices in both Cooke and Wise County tax offices. During Barbara’s retirement, early on, she assisted her late husband on Sundays at Sterling House playing the piano before his devotionals. She continued playing, where she had moved after her husband passing, at Creekside Terrace in Belton, Texas assisting Pastor Billy Koinm when he came for the Wednesday services. After Covid altered the services, she continued to play hymns every afternoon until her end.
Barbara is survived by her loving family, “My Three Sons” as she called them. Steve Simmons and wife Whelma of the Philippines, Tim Simmons and wife Cheryl of Temple, and Daniel Simmons and spouse Matt Bartle of Ft. Worth, four grandchildren, Courtney Strom and husband Brandon, Whitney Simmons, Colin Simmons and wife Sandy, and Matthew Simmons, two great-grandchildren Bennett and Keaton Strom. She is also survived by her sister Joanna Woody of Bronough, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur E. Simmons, her parents Earl and Wilma Foster, her sister Virginia Flo Willard, and her brother Earl Calvin Foster.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Barbara has requested that all heed the call to “prepare to meet the Lord”. She died with the full faith that she will one day again see all her friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Barbara’s name to the donor’s choice would be appreciated.
Paid Obituary