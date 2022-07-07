CAMERON — Services for Wilmer Dean Green, 82, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Davilla Cemetery.
Mrs. Green died Saturday, July 2.
She was born June 16, 1940, in Milam County to Book T. Sr. and Ella B. Hill Williams. She married Dan Green on Aug. 14, 1987. She worked as a health counselor until retiring. She was a member of the North Orchard Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Rufus Floyd of Temple and Ronald Floyd of Cameron; and four daughters, Teresa Freeman and Audrey Floyd, both of Temple, Angela Daniels of Round Rock and Wynelda Floyd of Cameron.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.