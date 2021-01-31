H. W. “Happy” Smith, age 96, passed through the gates of heaven on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Born in Waco, Texas to Luna and “Big Happy” Smith, he lived a long and joyful life so often fulfilling his nickname. Happy was an Eagle Scout in Troop 101 and proudly served as a pilot in the US Navy during World War II. On May 28, 1949, he married the love of his life Nita Lou Terrell Smith. Happy was a pillar of the Temple community and a longtime small business owner of Terrell Granite Works. He was active in the Temple Founder Lions Club, serving as President from 1966-1967, and loved the monthly gatherings of the Cotillion Dance Club where he and Nita Lou would dance the night away. Happy loved to spend time with his grandkids and kept the best swimming pool on Pecan Drive.
He is survived by his son, Terry Smith and wife, Janet, and daughter Sandra Dailey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Amber, Thomas, Grace, and Fiona Massey of Houston; Travis, Michelle, Amelia, and Melanie Smith of San Antonio; Patrick Smith of Austin; and Nicole, David, Tristin, and Korbyn Saverse of Temple.
Happy specially requested to share his favorite poem with others upon his passing. In honor of his wishes, please enjoy “High Flight” as written by John Gillespie Magee---
Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I’ve climbed, and joined the tumbling mirth
Of sun-split clouds, – and done a hundred things
You have not dreamed of – wheeled and soared and swung
High in the sunlit silence. Hov’ring there,
I’ve chased the shouting wind along, and flung
My eager craft through footless halls of air…
Up, up the long, delirious burning blue
I’ve topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace
Where never lark, or ever eagle flew –
And, while with silent, lifting mind I’ve trod
The high untrespassed sanctity of space,
Put out my hand, and touched the face of God.
A memorial of Happy’s life will be held once friends and family can gather safely. Special thanks to the staff at Elmcroft Nursing Home and Scott & White Hospice who cared for Happy late in life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his spiritual home, St Francis Episcopal Church in Temple.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary