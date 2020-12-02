Services for Victor Martin Mersiovsky, 87, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery.
Mr. Mersiovsky died Nov. 20.
He was born May 24, 1933, in The Grove to Herman Martin and Ella Mersiovsky. He married Mamie Paula Frieda Arldt on Aug. 28, 1955. He worked for Griggs Manufacturing in Belton and Bank of America. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Bruce Mersiovsky.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Mersiovsky; and two brothers, Orlando Mersiovsky and Eugene Mersiovsky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries, 2109 W. Ave H, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.