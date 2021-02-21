Karen Engle Goodnight, 84, of Georgetown, Texas, died peacefully on February 18, 2021. Burial will be a small, family graveside service in Holland, Texas, at a later date.
Karen was born on April 15, 1936, to Aletha Rebecca Burroughs Engle in Washington, Iowa. After graduating from Washington High School in 1954, she went on to study nursing at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
After graduation from St. Luke’s, she embarked on a grand adventure, traveling to an unknown Texas with her two best friends for her first job as a nurse at Houston’s Methodist Hospital. It was there that she met Gilbert Wayne Goodnight. The two were married on October 11, 1958, and had three sons, Gregory Wayne, Kirk Lee, and Jon Marc. They raised their family in Holland, Texas, where they had a small, family-owned nursing home. Active in her community, Karen enjoyed playing bridge and collecting antiques, as well as traveling with friends. An only child, she enjoyed the large extended family into which she married and enjoyed being a mother and aunt to 19 first cousins who frequently spent holidays together.
In 2012, she sold her home in Holland and moved to Georgetown to be closer to her middle son, Kirk. She lived there comfortably until August of 2019, when she moved to Waco to be closer to her youngest son, Jon Marc. She spent her final months at St. Anthony’s Care Center in Waco, where she was very grateful to spend her last hours surrounded by her family.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother and is survived by her sons, Greg and his wife, Mendy, of Montgomery, Texas, Kirk and his wife, Sheryl, of Georgetown, and Jon Marc and his wife, Nancy, of Waco; her ten grandchildren, Michael Goodnight and wife, Judith, Daniel Goodnight and wife, Kelsey, Samuel Goodnight and wife, Caroline, Katherine Goodnight Schaller and husband, Glenn, Erin Goodnight Kern and husband, Chase, Sarah Goodnight, Megan Goodnight, Elizabeth Goodnight, Anna Goodnight, and Caroline Goodnight; two great grandchildren, Casey and Karen Goodnight; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Rodney (Wynn) Brown for his loving and kind treatment of Karen for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holland ISD Scholarship fund, C/O Holland ISD, PO Box 217, Holland, TX 76534. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.