ROCKDALE — Services for Virginia Fenwick Kaufmann, 88, of Humble, will be held in private in Houston National Cemetery.
Mrs. Kaufmann died Tuesday, Feb. 15.
She was born May 27, 1933, to John and Nannie Fenwick. She married Ray Kaufmann in 1952. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Ronnie Kaufmann; and a daughter, Debbie Andress.
Survivors include a son, David Kaufmann of Rockdale.
Memorials may be made to the Crossroads Bible Church Rockdale Mission Fund at www.crbcrockdale.org/donate.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.