Services for Bernardo Quinteros, 75, of Spring and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with Oscar Valeriano officiating.
Burial will be in Quinteros Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Quinteros died Monday, Sept. 7, at a Tomball hospital.
He was born Aug. 20, 1945, in McGregor to Francisco Quinteros and Margarita Martinez. He married Pauline Quinteros. He was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Villarreal; and a son, Raymond Johnson.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Ricky Johnson, Robert Johnson and Gilbert Bernardo Quinteros Sr.; four daughters, Kathy Villarreal, Renee Constancio, Lisa Spivey and Bernadette Blackmon; 21 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.