SALADO — Services for Aline Fay Wilson, 88, of Salado, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Salado with the Rev. Scott Mescher officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Park.
Mrs. Wilson died Monday, Jan. 23, at her residence.
She was born March 13, 1934, to Carl and Marguerite Zuchowski in Houston. She graduated from Milby High School in 1951. She was a hand bell musician and started the hand bell choir at the First Baptist Church of Salado. She was a director for Glenbrook Methodist Church in Houston, and Grace Presbyterian Church in Houston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wilson.
Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Cash, and Sheryl Wilson; and a grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Federation of the Blind.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.