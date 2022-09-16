Services for William James Ault Jr, 78, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Services for William James Ault Jr, 78, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Thursday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ault died Friday, Sept. 9, at a local nursing and rehab center.
He was born March 13, 1944, in Sullivan, Ind., to William James and Martha Rose Myers Ault. He joined the Army in September 1961 and served for 20 years before retiring in September 1981 with the rank of sergeant first class. He was assigned to the 1st Armored Division, the 1st Calvary Division and 2nd Armored Division. After his military career, he worked various jobs which included small engine and automotive repair, truck driver, flea market vendor and park host for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Belton Lake.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Ault; four children, Dicie Wilson of Illinois, William J. Ault III of Texas, Tiffany Serratore of Indiana and Robert Serratore of Oklahoma; four sisters, Connie Cornwell, Phyllis Collins, Rita Morgan and Billie Ralston, all of Illinois; three brothers, Chuck Ault, Randy Ault and Darrel Ault, all of Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post No. 1820 disaster fund.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.