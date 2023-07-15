Dorothy Ozella Banty
Dorothy Ozella Banty, age 85 of Temple, passed from this life Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declaring her independence from Alzheimer’s. She was born on April 25, 1938, to Brackston and Leonia Jackson in Sweetwater, Texas. She lived most of her life in Central Texas where she married Lloyd Banty, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded by her parents; and brother, Howard Lee Jackson. Survivors include daughters, Theresa L. Kirkham of Missoula, Montana, Frankie Keith-Garner of Troy, Texas, and Rita Rider of Phoenix, Arizona; 6 grandchildren; Jason Kirkham, David Keith, Mandy Lott, Jeniece Washburn, Chris Ferguson, and Billy Kirkham, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary