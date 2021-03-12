JoRene Morris
JoRene Morris, age 84, passed into the care of our Lord on Christmas morning, 2020. She was an avid painter, widely renowned for her Hill Country-themed paintings, most reflecting her avid love of bluebonnets. JoRene also loved to garden, cook, and decorate; passions which she lovingly shared with her many friends and family. She was a native Texan, born in New Braunfels, Texas to Joseph and Irene Schneider on September 24, 1936. She married Command Sergeant Major Douglas L. “Doug” Morris, her husband of 63 years, in 1956 and together they travelled the globe on many an adventure. They finally moved to Killeen, Texas in 1973, whereupon “Granny” and “Papa” settled down and raised their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; though they never lost their love of adventure and continued to travel in the company of their family and friends.
JoRene’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her husband, Command Sergeant Major Douglas Lee Morris of Killeen, Texas; her sons, Wayne Morris and Jeanne Portch of Richland, Washington; Donald and Lisa Morris of Keller, Texas; and Gregory and Lucy Morris of Ft. Worth, Texas; her grandchildren, Victoria and Jarrett Sheedy of Ft. Worth, Texas; John and Amy Morris of Front Royal, Virginia; and Michele and Matt Skladzien of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Alex Dunning, Anjelina Dunning, and Brandon Dunning of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her great-grandchildren; Gwenivere Morris and Tristan Morris. JoRene is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Doretta Alvina Schneider; her father, Joseph Adolph Emil Schneider; and her brother, Joseph Eugene Schneider.
JoRene’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, located at 1615 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen, Texas 76542, on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12 PM; graveside service to immediately follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
Paid Obituary