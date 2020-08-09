CAMERON — Services for Tense Nabors Tumlinson, 91, of Cameron will be private.
Mrs. Tumlinson died Thursday, Aug. 6, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born May 26, 1929, in Cameron to Robert Homer and Riebe Fisher Nabours. She was a registered nurse. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Tumlinson; and four sons.
Survivors include two daughters, Pamela Brower of Waco and Sarah Page of Round Rock; a brother, Kenneth Nabours of Cameron; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.