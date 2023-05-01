CEDAR PARK — Services for Rose Ann “Aunt Sissy” Doty, 94, of Cedar Park will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park.
Interment will be noon in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Doty died Friday, April 28, at a Cedar Park nursing and rehabilitation center.
She was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Lott to Clarence and Madie Beimer. She grew up in the Temple area. She married Otis James Doty on June 22, 1946, and their life journey began. She was an Army wife and lived in Germany for five years. Later she and her husband opened a store focusing on Native American jewelry and art. The store operated in Oxen Hill, Md., and later moved to Austin, then to Cedar Park. She became an assistant buyer for a major retailer in Austin.
She was preceded in death by her husband; by a daughter, Daniela; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Paul of Cedar Park; and a sister, Anita of South Carolina.
A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.