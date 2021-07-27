Carol Joyce Booher
Memorial Services for Carol Joyce Booher, age 77, of Temple, TX will be held at Salado Presbyterian on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:00pm with Pastor Carl Thompson officiating.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel in Salado from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
Burial will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00am at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley, CO.
Carol died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Cornerstone Gardens in Temple. She was born December 27, 1943 in Greeley, CO and later adopted by Arnold and Zada Brochtrup. She attended Greeley High School and graduated in 1962. She married John H. Booher from Eaton, CO on April 2, 1962. They have been residents of Temple for 2 years and formerly of Salado, TX; Casa Grande, AZ; Windsor, CO; and Eaton, CO.
A member of Salado Presbyterian Church, she previously volunteered with the Ladies Auxiliary in Salado. Carol previously worked at the Salado Olive Oil Store, Bell County Tax Appraisal, Freedom Chrysler, Fertizona, Hewlett Packard, and Warren Bunting Ford.
Survivors include her husband, John Booher of Temple; daughter, Amy and husband Bill Prather and great-grandson Brycen Prather of Rogers; daughter, Beth Booher with grandson Morgan Adams of Salado; granddaughter, Shyla Banfield with Hugo Fernandez and baby Felix of Belton; grandson Aaron Prather with Lacy and children: Aden, Auroura, Lillyan, and baby Lorraina of Salado; and grandson, Jessie Prather with Amanda Pilant and baby Ember of Belton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Zada Brochtrup and her granddaughter, Shanise Elizabeth.
Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Paid Obituary