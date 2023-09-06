Ernest Warren Rinn
Ernest Warren Rinn, of Cameron, died Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the North Elm Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 8 from
5-7 p.m. and on Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Rinn was born October 16, 1939, in Houston, Texas to W.O. and Corinne Rinn.
He graduated from C. H. Yoe High School in 1958, attended Delmar College from 1958-60 during which time he participated in the Junior Rose Bowl and then graduated from the University of Houston in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.
Warren had the privilege of being a licensed pharmacist for over 58 years. During his career, he owned and managed numerous retail pharmacies including Myatt, Gibson, Wal-Mart, L&M, Revco, and Eckerd. The last 25 years of his career were spent managing and opening new pharmacies for Baylor Scott & White, the last of which was in Cameron, where he completed his career. He was also a contracted pharmacist for the Milam County Health District until October 2022. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Rinn on Aug. 19, 1983.
More than anything, Warren loved his family. His most cherished times were spent with Mary Ann, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved all sports, high school, collegiate, and professional, but his true joy was watching his kids and grandkids play in their sports of choice. He was an ultimate Cameron Yoemen fan and wore that designation very proudly.
He was also an avid hunter and saltwater fisherman. He took great pride in teaching those skills and in sharing those memories with his family and friends. Warren had the gift for gab, never met a stranger, and was a master story teller. He was loved by all.
Warren was a member of the Crockett Street Church of Christ. He also participated in Coaches’ Outreach and cherished the time he was able to meet and study our Lord’s Word with his brothers and sisters in Christ.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Rinn, his son, Christopher Ray Wilson, his parents, W.O. and Corinne Rinn, and his brother, Dell Rinn.
He is survived by his sons, David Rinn and wife Shirley of Cameron, Kevin Rinn and wife Sharon of Giddings and daughter, Suzanne Heller and husband Steve of Tioga; 10 grandchildren, Bryan Heller, Karen Kay Hoelter, Amanda Rinn, Thomas Rinn, John Rinn, Matthew Rinn, Tristen Wilson, Colby Wilson, Tyler Wilson and Hailey Wilson; and 7 great-grandchildren, Laney Ritchie, Aiden Heller, Bryson Heller, Freddie Hoelter, Gracy Ritchie, Warren Otto Rinn, and Nora Jane Rinn, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the Crockett St. Church of Christ C/O Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 225, Cameron, Texas 76520.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary