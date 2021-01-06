BELTON — Services for Fredrick V. Maruna, 84, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Maruna died Thursday, Dec. 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 12, 1936, in Bell County to John S. and Mary Vanicek Maruna. He was served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked in the glass business. He worked for Boulevard Glass and A&M Glass & Mirror. He eventually opened his own business, M&M Glass & Mirror, which he ran until his death. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include two sons, Craig Maruna of Santa Anna and Mark Maruna of Belton; a daughter, Melissa Siegeler of Belton; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.