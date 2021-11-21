Bobby Wayne Britt, age 65, of Temple passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Thursday, November 11th, 2021, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. He was born to parents Richard Britt and Gailya Robison in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Bobby grew up in Eastland, Texas and later he worked in Clifton for the Texas New Mexico Power Company. Once moved to Temple, he started work at Oncor Electric. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1977 to 1981. He was an honorable man of integrity who loved the Lord and his family. Bobby will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Gailya, and his sisters Betty Whitney and Billie Tucker.
Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Donna Britt of Temple, daughters Jeannie Guinther of Rogers, Natashia Britt of Temple, Leah Donoso of Robinson, Robin Britt of Temple, fifteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 28th, 2021, at 2 o’clock p.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the family, private caregivers and Tender Mercies staff that took such wonderful care of Bobby over the years.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.