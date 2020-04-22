Services for Chandus Lynn Hoff, 47, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Hoff died Saturday, April 18,at her residence.
She was born May 19, 1972, to Ahlona and John Bartlett in Stamford. She worked as a phlebotomist for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for more than 10 years
Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Hoff of Temple; her parents; her stepfather, Raymond Jackson; two sons, Naushe Charles Witlock Forster and Yuri Edward Leo Forster, both of Copperas Cove; two stepsons, Brayden Hoff and Jameson Hoff, both of Temple; two brothers, Joshua Jackson of Stringtown, Okla., and John Bartlett Jr. of Moore, Okla.; five sisters, Seneca Bartlett and Bre Reilly, both of Stringtown, Okla., Kymisha Bartlett and Sonda Bartlett, both of Anson, and TC Losawyer of New Hope; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at: https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.