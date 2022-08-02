Services for Steven Michael Boman, 78, of Temple will be held in private.
Mr. Boman died Tuesday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 6, 1943, in Borger to Roy W. and Blanche O. Williamson Boman. He grew up in San Jose, Calif. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He married Diane Lee Creek in 1996 in Reno, Nev. He worked as a truck driver before retiring in 2001. He had been a Temple area resident since 2000.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Brandy Boman of California; a son, Jarrod Bowman of Oregon; a stepdaughter, Angela McGeHee of Temple; a stepson, Michael McGeHee of Temple; a sister, Joan Boman of California; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.