Lucio Vasquez Torres
Lucio Vasquez Torres, age 72, of Austin passed from this life during the morning hours of Monday, September 13, 2021 at a Austin hospital. He was born on the 15th day of December 1948 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents Wenseslado and Maria (Vasquez) Torres.
Lucio has been a resident in Austin for 40 years, before then he lived in Temple and Belton for many years. As a child Lucio grew up in Mexico on a ranch before moving to the United States in 1970. In 1971 Lucio married his sweetheart Celia De Leon in Belton. The family went on to build a wonderful life together. Lucio was of the Catholic faith. He worked many years in concrete construction in Austin. He loved to dance, drink, play cards, and have a good time with family and friends. Lucio was a one of a kind, “He did it his way”. Lucio loved his wife and family dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wenseslado and Maria, brother Jesus Torres, Reyes Torres, Daniel Torres, and Juvenal Torres, as well as one sister Rosario Torres.
Lucio leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years Celia Torres, brothers Victor Torres and Jose Torres all of Austin, sister Eluteria Torres of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10 o’clock a.m. at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Thursday night between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. with the Blessed Rosary being recited starting at 7 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
