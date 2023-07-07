BELTON — Services for Marie Wallace, 101, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Wallace died Wednesday, July 5, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 19, 1921, in Honey Grove to William and Ressie Owens Sheffield. She graduated from Honey Grove High School and Paris Junior College. She worked for the federal government and retired as secretary for the USDA in 1990. She married Williams Wallace in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her husband in February 2000.
Survivors include a son, Louis Wallace of Belton; a brother, Frank Sheffield of Abilene; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Belton; or to the Oakwood Cemetery Association of Honey Grove, P.O. Box 96, Honey Grove, TX 75446.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.