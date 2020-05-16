Angelina Garcia, 92, of Temple, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence. Private family services will be held on Monday May 18, 2020. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Garcia was born March 23, 1928 in Sweetwater to Simon and Erlinda Acuna Navarrette. She worked for the VA Hospital in Temple. She is a born again Christian and loved to listen and visit local Christian Ministries. She loved to cook holiday meals and deserts for the entire family and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardens. She really liked reading her greeting cards, especially one with personal writings. And foremost, with over 10 children, she enjoyed being with her huge family.
She was preceded in death by one son Louis Garcia and one daughter Sylvia Garcia.
She is survived by her children, Henry Garcia Jr. and wife Abeona, Robert Garcia and wife Amanda, Raul Garcia, Yolanda Lopez and husband Johnny, Rosendo Garcia and wife Lucy, David Garcia, Diana Lopez and husband Johnny, Daniel Garcia, and Roger Garcia, 27 Grandchildren, Enrique Garcia, Michael Garcia, Joey Garcia, Robert Garcia Jr., Anthony Garcia, Louis Garcia Jr., David Garcia, Damian Lopez, Joshua Lopez, Daniel Garcia Jr., Jason Garcia, Robert Hernandez Jr., Mateo Hernandez, Mathew Lopez, Jeremiah Hernandez, Michael Hernandez, David Garcia Jr., Paul Garcia, Priscilla Garcia, Lisa Ann Frayre, Sylvia Lopez, Crystal Rios, Leticia Ann Amador, Danielle Lopez, Jessica Hamblin, Kristina Ramos, Sylvia Ann Hitzegrad, 37 Great Grandchildren, and 25 Great Great Grandchildren
Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.