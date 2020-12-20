Benita Luna Carrizales
Benita Luna Carrizales, age 89 of Temple, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 8:15 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will be at 11 am following the service in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Benita was born on March 21, 1931 to Gerado and Marta Luna in Belton, Texas. She married Daniel Carrizales Sr. on November 11, 1964 in Matamoros, Mexico. She was a seamstress and baker and took great pride in both. She was an avid traveler, enjoyed going to casinos with her family and friends, and was fluent in English, Spanish and German. Benita was a beautiful woman with an ever expansive heart. She touched many lives with her compassion and fierce love. She was strong-willed and enduring, and she overcame many obstacles that were placed before her. She was a devote Catholic and placed her faith in her Lord, who walked beside her the whole way. She was honorable and solid in her Faith, and lived a life of highest regard. Those left behind mourn the loss of a magnificent and loving Matriarch.
Benita is preceded in death by her parents, Gerado and Marta Luna; brothers, Domingo Luna, and Eustacio Luna; sisters, Nancy Pacheco, Candelaria Quenanilla, Elena Luna and Isabel Perez; son, Juan Luna Carrizales; and great grandson, Devon Mitchell Carrizales.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Daniel Carrizales Sr.; sister, Senoreina Kelsey; sons, Miguel and Connie Macias from El Paso, Daniel and Shirly Carrizales from Katy; daughters, Angelita and Tino Gloria from Rogers, and Teresa and Walter Huggins from Temple; grandsons, Walter Huggins, Christopher Huggins, Danny Gloria, Tino Gloria; granddaughters, Jenna Gifford, Elena Carrizales, Daniela Huggins, Janie Huggins, Lucinda Smith and 16 Great-Grandchildren.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a Holy Rosary recited at 6 pm Monday, December 21, 2020 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
