BELTON — Services for Myra Jean Rourke, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Rourke died Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Carrollton.
She was born March 5, 1943, in Dothan, Ala. She retired from Dillards. She was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter F. Rourke Jr., on May 26, 2002.
Survivors include two sons, Peter F. Rourke III and Patrick M. Rourke; three daughters, Myra Hamilton, Patricia Wheeler and Marie Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.