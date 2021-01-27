Services for Janet Jean Pechal Mabry, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Mabry died Sunday, Jan. 24, in Taylor.
She was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Seaton to Joe W. and Betty Kotrla Pechal. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She retired in 2006 from Scott & White Memorial Hospital after more than 43 years. She was a member of Cross Church (formerly Temple Brethren Church) in Temple and SPJST Lodge No. 47.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Mabry, in 1989.
Survivors include a son, Brian Mabry; two brothers, JW Pechal and Larry Pechal; a sister, Betty Jo Pechal Ketterman; and two grandchildren.