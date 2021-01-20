BELTON — No services are planned for Enriqueta Soria Perez, 71, of Temple.
Mrs. Perez died Jan. 11 at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 25, 1949, in Mexico to Jose Jesus Valdez Soria and Maria Perez. She married Robert Nieto Perez in Tuscon, Ariz. She worked for Belton ISD, Troy ISD and Rogers ISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2009.
Survivors include five sons, Robert Perez, Danny Perez, Juan Perez and Victor Perez, all of Temple, and Jimmy Perez of Belton; a daughter, Angie Perez Bartley of Round Rock; five brothers, Albert Soria, Hector Soria, Samuel Soria and Armando Soria, all of Tuscon, and Joaquin Soria of Temple; two sisters, Martha Lydia Soria of Killeen and Beatrice Soria of Tuscon; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.