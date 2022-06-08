Eloise Kay Smith
Born: December 10, 1942, in Woodward, Oklahoma to Darrell and Phyllis Gibson. Died: June 6, 2022.
She graduated from Jackson’s Private School.
Eloise met Dorman at her parent’s café while Dorman was a student at Texas Tech University. They married January 28, 1961.
Dorman and Eloise lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico and Dallas, Texas while Dorman was working as a Civil Engineer. In 1968 they adopted Casey, then four years later moved to Clovis, New Mexico where they were in the cattle business. In 1973, they adopted Shanda. In 1979, they purchased Custom Cleaners and moved to Hereford, Texas where they started Hereford Uniform and Linen Supply, along with the cleaners, where they would spend the next twenty years. Two years after Shanda moving to Austin, in 1997, they moved to Salado, Texas.
The next hallmark for them was when Shanda married Eric Martin in 2007, followed by the celebration of their 50-year wedding anniversary in 2011. That same year Shanda gave birth to their first grandchild, Luc. Their second grandchild, Finn, was born in 2014. Dorman and Eloise made their final home in Round Rock, Texas, in 2020, to be closer to Shanda and her family.
Eloise’s hobbies included bowling, golf, crocheting, baking, reading and spending time with her two grandsons, Luc Wayne and Finn Wyatt. Eloise served as a member in the Junior Women’s Club, the Cowbells of Clovis and the Hereford Booster Club. She was a Campfire Leader, girls T-ball Coach and taught 3rd and 4th grade Sunday School. She was also proud to chair numerous boards for Casey and Shanda’s school activities.
Eloise and Dorman were Members of the First Baptist Church, in Salado, from 1998 to 2020, when they joined Great Hills Baptist Church to worship with Shanda and her family. Dorman and Eloise served on various committees within the First Baptist Church and the Adult II Sunday School Class, where they took care of the prayer requests for the Class.
Eloise is survived by her husband, Dorman Smith of Round Rock, Texas, her daughter, Shanda, son-in-law, Eric Martin, and their two beautiful grandsons, Luc and Finn, of Cedar Park, Texas, nephews, Mike Smith, Clinton Smith, Terry Smith, Matthew Gibson, Chris Brockett, and Joe Ben Brockett, nieces, Ginger Waller, Tracy Kennedy, Donna Smith, Stacy Peevy, Tena Pagett, Vicki Purcell, Donna Crow, Kristi Bradford, and Tammy Johnson, along with numerous great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Casey Wayne Smith, father, Darrell Gibson, mother, Phyllis Gibson, sister, Beverly Brockett and brothers Denny Gibson and David Gibson.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Memorial service will be Friday, June 10, 2022 starting with a visitation at 1:00 pm with service starting at 2:00 pm.
All services will be at Broecker Funeral Home Chapel, Salado.
Paid Obituary