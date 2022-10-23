CAMERON — Services for Leland Monroe Burnett, 94, of Ben Arnold will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 2:56 am
Burial will be in the Little River Cemetery in Jones Prairie.
Mr. Burnett died Friday, Oct. 21.
He was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Jones Prairie to William B. “Willie” and Audrey Burnett. He graduated from Calvert High School. He enlisted in the Navy, serving for four years during the Korean War. He married Eula Lane Sweet on Sept. 17, 1955. He worked for the Texas Highway Department for 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Turner of Cameron; two sons, David Burnett of Ben Arnold and James Burnett of Temple; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little River Cemetery Association or Marlow Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.