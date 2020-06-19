Private services for Edith Irvin “Sissy” “Mammaw” Curry, 97, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Curry died Tuesday, June 16, at a local care facility.
She was born April 2, 1923, in Taylor’s Valley to James and Mabel Chaffin Bruce. She was a graduate of Temple High School and Temple Junior College. She worked as a nurse for her brother, Dr. Joe Bruce in Temple. She was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Curry; and a son, Joe Lee Curry.
Survivors include a son, Bruce Curry; a brother, Rogers Bruce; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.