Services for Lillie M. Slider Evans, 101, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with C.E. Maze officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mrs. Evans died Wednesday, July 7, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 24, 1919, in Temple to Raford Sr. and Lucy Slider. She graduated from Dunbar High School on May 26, 1939. She married Hollis Evans on Oct. 13, 1950, in Greenville. She worked for McCloskey Hospital and as a housekeeper. She also owned and operated a restaurant in downtown Temple form 1962 to 1970. She was a member Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Temple, where she served on the mission chorus. She was a member of the Mary Circle and served as a treasurer.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Billie L. Evans.
Survivors include a son, Harrison Evans of Temple; a daughter, Rigeni Evans of Temple; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.