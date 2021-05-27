Services for June Parker Church, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Presbyterian Church in Temple.
Private family burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Church died Tuesday, May 25, in Temple.
She was born July 12, 1946, in Houston to James Horace and Jonie Lee Parker. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, and later graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She married Paschel Church on June 8, 1968, in Houston.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two children, Julie Bolin of Temple and Greg Church of Austin; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church of Temple, or to the American Cancer Society.
An unattended viewing is planned for 4-9 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.