Services for Thomas John “Possum” McCullough Sr., 78, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Demetrius Beachum officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. McCullough died Thursday, Dec. 12, at Temple nursing home.
He was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Taylor to Hilliard Sr. and Renetta McCullough. He attended school in Carmine, Moody, Eddy and Temple. He was a member of Ministry of Hope in Temple and served as a Deacon. He worked at the laundry in Fort Hood, Woodart, Burlington Northern Santa Fe and Yellow Cab.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce Ann Lewis; five sons, James Fearce, Rodney Lewis, Thomas John McCullough Jr., James Lewis and Chris Williams, all of Temple; three daughters, Polly Fearce and Charlene Thompson, both of Temple, and Esther Lewis of Killeen; two brothers, Eugene McCullough of San Diego, Calif., and Maurice McCullough of Temple; six sisters, Barbara Muhammad of Houston, Veola Williams, Anna Shelton and Julia McCullough, all of Temple, Linda Dancy of Waco and Glenda Onezine of Houston; 18 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.