Services for Carolyn Vee Bohn, 88, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crockett.
Mrs. Bohn died Wednesday, June 22, at a hospital.
She was born March 29, 1934, in Houston to Oralie Byrne and Staley W. Mims. She graduated from Crockett High School in 1952. She attended Southern Methodist University and Sam Houston State University. She taught school in Crockett. She was a Methodist. She worked with Special Olympics.
Survivors include a son, James W. Bohn of Coppell; a daughter, N. Leigh fuller of Temple; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics of Texas.
Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.