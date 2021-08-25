CAMERON — A mass of Christian burial for Martha Mary Vasicek Tomek, 96, of Cameron, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak.
Burial will be in the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery.
Mrs. Tomek died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1925, in Bell County to Frank and Rosalie Sodek Vasicek. She married Clem Tomek on May 17, 1955, in Temple. She was a member Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak for 66 years. She was a homemaker. She was a member of KJZT and St. Anne’s Altar Society.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; three sons, Duane Tomek of Leander, Raymond Tomek of Cameron and Melvin Tomek of Round Rock; a daughter, Beatrice Williams of Rockdale; six siblings, Dorothy Drozd of Temple, Helen Roberts of Farmers Branch, Rudolph Vasicek of Cedar Hill, Margaret Sehon of Robinson, Johnny Vasicek of Austin and Leonard Vasicek of Rogers; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren
Memorials may be made to Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 20120 FM 485, Burlington, TX 76519.
Visitation will be Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.