Services for Philip Gilbert Creamer, 70, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Creamer died Thursday, Aug. 31, at a Temple hospital.
He was born July 27, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., to Edward Vincent and Ann Rita O’Leary Creamer. He had been a resident of Temple for 20 years. He served in the Army. He married Elizabeth Velez on Oct. 17, 1981, in Arlington. He received his associate degree as a certified prosthetist. He worked at the VA hospitals in Dallas and Temple. He also owned Brazos Valley Prosthetics in College Station. He was a member of the Texas Association of Orthotists and Prosthetics.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Meghan; a son, Patrick; two sisters, Mary and Kathy; a brother, Jerry; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.