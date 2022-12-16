ROCKDALE — Services for Boyce L. DuBois, 88, of Panorama Village will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Roy Dillard officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in Sand Creek Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mr. DuBois died Friday, Dec. 9, at his residence.
He was born July 3, 1934, in Rockdale to Albert Joseph and Edna Mae Eiland DuBois. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 1952 to July 1956. He received a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Houston. He married Elizabeth Smith on Jan. 9. 1959, in Houston. He worked as an electronic engineer in government communications.
He was preceded in death by a son, Philip Jean DuBois on May 25, 1986.
Survivors include his wife of Panorama Village; a son, Michael DuBois of Panorama Village; a brother, Joe DuBois of Milano; a sister, Loretta Glenn of The Woodland; two grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.