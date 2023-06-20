Services for John Wilburn Jackson, 60, of Temple will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Jackson died Thursday, June 15, at a local hospital.
He was born July 28, 1962, in Temple to Wilburn and Gloria Meyer Jackson. He lived in Temple his whole life. He was a Baptist. He graduated from Temple High School in 1980. He married Tonya Michelle Clark in February 2007 in Temple. He worked for Pactiv for 18 years. After Pactiv he continued to work in maintenance at several other places until he retired in 2014. He was a part of the Arbor Foundation.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, John Mathew Jackson of Temple; a daughter, Bobby Joe Motloch of Temple; a stepson, Kristopher Schneider of Troy; a stepdaughter, Kasey Schneider of Temple; his mother of Temple; two sisters, Kim Jackson and Michelle Anderson, both of Temple; and 11 grandchildren.