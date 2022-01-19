Brooke Renee Volney passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by family after a 2-year battle with cancer.
Brooke was born on April 9, 1974, to Dan and Sally Volney of Temple, Texas. She attended Troy schools and graduated in 1992.
In 1997, Brooke began her career in the Human Resources department of the VA Hospital, a job she held just shy of 25 years.
Brooke was an avid sports fan. She could give you statistics for football, basketball and baseball, for both college and professional sports teams. While she liked many different teams, her most favorite was the Texas A&M Aggies. Brooke loved going to the lake, the beach, Mexico and Las Vegas—where she almost always won!
She is survived by her parents, Dan and Sally Volney of Temple, Texas; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Lori Volney of Dallas, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Courtney and Sam Stewart of Little River, Texas; a niece, Katie Stewart of Temple, Texas; a nephew, Andrew Volney of College Station, Texas; a nephew, Cole Stewart of Little River, Texas; and a niece, Sarah Volney of Dallas, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. There will be a private burial on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
We would especially like to thank the Baylor Scott & White Hospice Department for their wonderful support and care during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online at www.stjude.org/givenow or to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center online at www.ctxfoundation.bswhealth.com .