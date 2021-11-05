Services with military honors for Adam James Demirs, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with the Rev. Dana Wilhelmsen officiating.
Mr. Demirs died Sunday, Oct. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1928, in Lewisten, Maine, to Edman and Emma Simpson Demir. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1969. He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a Methodist.
Survivors include a son, Adam James Edmond Demirs; and six daughters, Sheila Platt, Sharon Demirs, Anita Demirs, April Demirs, Jutta Daji and Margaret Demirs.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.