BELTON — Services for Sandra Kay Dunn, 78, of Elm Mott will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. John Abbey and the Rev. Josh Wallace officiating.
Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.
Mrs. Dunn died Tuesday, March 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in San Antonio. She was raised and educated in Killeen. She graduated from Killeen High School. She worked for many years for the Texas Workforce Commission. She also worked for Central Texas College for a time.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Randall Gene Dunn; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four children, Rhonda Ellis, Gary Dunn, Kayla Arthaud and Monica Dunn; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.