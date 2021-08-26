ROCKDALE — Services for Nancy Hardy Perry, 85, of Lexington will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Perry died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 13, 1935, in Houston to Rudolph Jones “Jack” and Elise Hitchcock Hardy. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1953 and attended Tulsa Business College in Tulsa, Okla. She worked for Industrial Generating Company in Rockdale for nearly 40 years. She married Alph E. Perry on Aug. 27, 1956. She was a community activist and was recognized twice as Citizen of the Year and also was honored with the Best Community Volunteer award. She also served as church clerk for the First Baptist Church of Lexington for nearly 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynne Perry Kincaid of Austin; a son, David Richard “Rick” Perry of Lexington; a sister, Sondra Alley of Austin; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Lexington for Prospect Cemetery by calling 979-773-2633.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.