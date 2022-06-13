ROSEBUD — Services for John Albert Kirkpatrick, 87, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Kirkpatrick died Sunday, June 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 21, 1935, in Temple to William and Etta Mae Broughton Kirkpatrick. He graduated from Waco High School and Texas A&M University. He married Gwen Atkins in 1995. He worked as a rancher and owned a fertilizer business in Rosebud for many years.
Survivors include his wife of Lott; two stepsons, Wendell Crunk and Ronald Crunk, both of Asa; and a sister, Hellen J. Brenner of Crockett.
Memorials may be made to Lott Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 186, Lott, TX 76656.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.