Services for Donald “Don” Flentge, 90, of Gatesville will be at later date.
Mr. Flentge died Feb. 15.
He was born March 28, 1930, to Edmund Lewis and Alberta Jones Flentge. He graduated from Gatesville High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He married Miriam Stahr in Dallas in 1958. He worked at several pharmacies in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He owned several businesses. He owned Don Flentge Drug and an Ace Hardware.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Kurt Edmund Flentge.
Survivors include a son, Todd C. Flentge of Gatesville; two daughters, Laura Quinn of Longmont, Colo., and Stahr* Freedle of Durango, Colo.; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society; The Lewy Body Dementia Association; The Wounded Warrior Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org/donate); or any charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.