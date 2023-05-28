Kathie Lee Hamlin
Kathie Lee Hamlin, 64, died May 19, 2023 at her residence in Waxahachie, Texas. She was born March 5, 1959 at the Waxahachie Sanitarium, the 4th daughter of Henry Ralph and JoAnn (West) Hamlin.
Kathie graduated from Waxahachie High School, class of 1977. Kathie attended Hill Junior College then transferred to Tarleton State University, graduating with the class of 1981.
After graduation, Kathie worked several places in Waxahachie. She finally found her calling in January, 1986, when she went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator in Waxahachie and later transferring to the map and engineering department in Dallas.
Kathie worked for “Ma” Bell/AT&T until her retirement on March 31, 2015. Even after retirement, Kathie worked for the Mother’s Day Out program at Farley Street Baptist Church and for a short time as a rural postal courier. In 2017, Kathie found her calling for the second time at Buffalo Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care and was still working there at the time of her death. She loved her work there as concierge and loved all the residents.
Kathie loved her family and shared her many talents with them and others. She loved to draw, crochet, working in the yard, relaxing at the beach and working on the family farm where she raked and baled hay.
Kathie was very musical. She loved to sing with the choir at First Lutheran Church in Temple and played hand bells at First Lutheran Church and First Christian Church in Waxahachie.
Kathie was a life-long member of First Christian Church in Waxahachie.
Kathie is preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law C.N. “Shorty” Dillard.
Kathie is survived by her daughter, Stefanie Ann Spurlock Perritt (Chad), of Green Sea, SC., sisters, Frances Zuehlke (Harvey) of Moody, Patricia (Trish) Sartor (Mike) of Irving, Linda Dillard of Princeton, special friend Linda Pena, Waxahachie, 6 grandchildren, Makya JoAnn, Hunter, Logan, Hailey, Jayden, Alexa, 8 nieces/nephews, 10 great nieces/nephews, Ashley Adamson Lovett and many more family and friends.
Visitation, 12 to 2pm and a Celebration Service at 2pm, will be held Tuesday, May 30th, at First Christian Church, 1109 Brown Street, Waxahachie. Pastor Marsha Hagee will be leading the celebration. Following the service, burial will be at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro.
Memorials can be made to First Christian Church.
Waxahachie Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Paid Obituary